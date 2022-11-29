Exonerated Kudakwashe Mahachi still a 'broken man' after attempted murder charge acquittal

Durban - Former SuperSport United player and Zimbabwe international Kudakwashe Mahachi has penned a heartbreaking letter to the public following his recent acquittal on two counts of murder. Mahachi was accused of trying to murder his four-year-old son with the suspicion being that he was going to use him for ritual purposes.

He was first suspended and then let go by the Pretoria-based club as he sought to prove his innocence, and has been clubless since May. The 29-year-old forward took to social media to clarify the incident and expressed great sadness as he remains without means following a financially sapping quest for justice. "I am not just a broken man; I am a pained man by what has happened to my son and how I was accused of attempting to kill him despite reports from medical experts," he expressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #Team Papa God...Leah-Rae❤️lll (@kudakwashe_mahachi10) "I have lost everything I have worked for. It was my dream to play football for my country, to serve my country and represent it. As a man I can no longer feed my family, as all my savings have been depleted in my quest for justice. "Yes, I have been exonerated but the nightmare I have gone through can never be erased." Mahachi also broke down the incident about his son's medical trauma and how he took the fall for his family's negligence.

"It was only when his septic ulcers exploded that he was rushed to hospital. Once examined, the medical export decided that the condition was spreading so fast his leg would have to be amputated," he explained. "My sisters were questioned why they took so long to seek medical help and I don’t know if it was out of fear of being charged with negligence but they proceeded to state that Diego had returned from South Africa in that condition." @SmisoScribe