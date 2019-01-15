Fadlu Davids had joined the Buccaneers technical team Photo: Howard Cleland/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Orlando Pirates Football Club on Tuesday announced the appointment of Fadlu Davids as their new assistant coach in place of Benson Mhlongo. The 37-year old was assistant under (current Kaizer Chiefs head coach) Ernst Middendorp at Maritzburg United before taking over the reins last season.

The former striker was joined on the technical bench by his brother Mahier until he was sacked by the Team of Choice just three weeks ago.

Davids joins the Buccaneers’ technical team of head coach Milutin Sredojević and assistant Rhulani Mokwena.

“I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr Davids to Orlando Pirates,” Said club chairman Dr Irvin Khoza.

“What was gratifying when I introduced the coach to the technical team there was an instant cordiality and rapport between them.

“It is also quite exciting to have two emerging talents in Rhulani and Fadlu complementing each other.”

Davids will take up his position on Tuesday, 15 January 2019.

