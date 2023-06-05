Fadlu Davids warns complacency will sound the death knell for Maritzburg United in playoffs

Cape Town - Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids has warned his team of the dangers of complacency as they attempt to win the three-team PSL promotion/relegation playoffs and ensure they survive the dreaded drop to the Motsepe Foundation Championship. Maritzburg suffered a 1-0 defeat against Cape Town Spurs in their playoff clash at Athlone on Saturday. Afterwards, Davids said complacency will sound the death knell for the Team of Choice and it should be rooted out.

Davids said it was time for Maritzburg to dig deep and stay mentally strong. “It is the complacency we show at the start of our matches," said the Cape Town-born Davids. “Early in the match we conceded from a mistake, but that all boils down to how we started the match. There is just how we lack a sense of urgency.

“We didn’t start the match the way we were supposed to. We knew the conditions and we knew it was going to be tough. "We knew we had to win 50-50 balls and we knew we had to win the (aerial) duels. “We knew we had to stop crosses and make sure we don't concede from a cross or a fumble, which then leads to an open goal. And then it just happens that we do not do it and we’re punished.

“You cannot start the way we did and then expect to win, especially in Cape Town. “I don’t want this team to give up. We are going to fight all the way. We are going to get the three points against Casric (Stars), and then we get the three points in the next match. That is the way we’ll survive in the Premiership.” On Saturday, Maritzburg produced a prolonged period of pressure as the first half ended but failed to crack the opposition's defence. After halftime, Maritzburg started the second stanza as the better of the two teams and worried Spurs’ defence on a couple of occasions during the first five minutes.

The game entered a tacky period around the 70th-minute mark with neither side creating any notable chances. Nevertheless, the Team of Choice remained on the attack and continued to trouble the Spurs' backline. In what has been the story of the second half, the Team of Choice dominated play after the 80th minute as Spurs were reduced to defending on the edge of their box. Towards the end, Maritzburg’s high press almost backfired a few times because City came close to scoring after telling counter-attacks. The playoffs continue on Wednesday when Spurs face the visiting Stars in Cape Town. Stars lost their first two games.

A win for Spurs could see them move to nine points in the mini-league. This Saturday, Stars hosts Maritzburg before Spurs play their final game next Wednesday against Maritzburg. @Herman_Gibbs