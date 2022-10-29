Fans in the grips of Soweto Derby fever despite terror alert

Johannesburg - The fabled Soweto Derby will write its 176th chapter but even after so many meetings, the romance of the occasion has not died down for Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs fans. This is despite the United States government alert about terrorists who may be planning to conduct an attack around the Sandton area on Saturday. Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA), the management company of the FNB Stadium, will have extra security precautions in place.

Story continues below Advertisement

Some 93 000 supporters are expected at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, and the 'likely sold out' signs could go up well before the 3.30pm kick-off. The Soweto Derby of August 2015 holds the record attendance at the 'Calabash' with 94,807 spectators. This match will be unique since it will be the first Soweto Derby with no supporter restrictions for the first time in three seasons. During lockdown, there were six Soweto Derbies. Some were played behind closed doors and others were restricted to limited attendance.

According to Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane, the Soweto Derby fever has gripped the nation about two weeks ago. Zwane, knows all too well, both as a player (for Chiefs and Pirates) and coach, the Soweto Derby divides the country and families. FNB Stadium is the home of Chiefs but on Saturday Pirates will be the home team. Their base at Orlando Stadium is not big enough to host one of Africa's premier matches, the Soweto Derby.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pirates will be arriving with a team who are riding the crest of the wave. Last week Pirates wiped the floor with the pride of PSL football, Mamelodi Sundowns, and handed them a 3-0 whitewash. The seasoned striker Kermit Erasmus and midfielder Monnapule Saleng ran rings around Sundowns who had no answer to the lethal combination. On Saturday Pirates' Spanish coach José Riveiro will unleash this strike force on Chiefs and the result could be equally devastating. Behind Erasmus and Saleng Pirates have another dangerman in midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and he could keep Chiefs' defence busy all afternoon.

Story continues below Advertisement

Chiefs left-back Sifiso Hlanti will be charged with dealing with the threat out wide down the right channels, where Pirates have proved tellingly penetrative. Chiefs Keagan Dolly has the record of playing two Soweto Derbies and played in a winning team on both occasions. He will have to be at his creative best and will be looking to unlock Pirates' defence. @Herman_Gibbs