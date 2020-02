FIFA delivers heavy Kaizer Chiefs ban for 'illegal' Dax signing









The Chiefs sanction comes in the wake of Chiefs signing of Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana from Fosa Juniors. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Cape Town – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) glamour club Kaizer Chiefs was on Monday sanctioned by the world football body FIFA. This comes in the wake of Chiefs signing of Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana from Fosa Juniors. The sanction means that Amakhosi has been banned from registering players for the following two windows for failing to pay the player’s former club. Dax has also been banned for four months. Kaizer Chiefs will have 21 days to appeal the registration ban.

FIFA announced in a statement on Monday:

"Chiefs shall be banned from registering players, either nationally or internationally, for the next two entire and consecutive registration periods."

"Respondent I, Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianarimanana, is ordered to pay to the Claimant, within 30 days as from the date of notification of this decision, compensation for breach of contract in the amount of MGA 157, 572, 000 plus 5% interest p.a from 11 December 2018 until the date of effective payment.

"Respondent II, Kaizer Chiefs FC, is jointly and severally liable for the payment of the aforementioned compensation.

"In the event that the aforementioned amount plus interest is not paid within the stated time limit, the present matter shall be submitted upon request, to the Fifa Disciplinary Committee for consideration and a formal decision."

Football Reporter