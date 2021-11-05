Five areas that could decide the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

Durban – The much anticipated Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs takes place at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. The game could go either way depending on who gets the basics right on the day and has a bit of luck. The following are five key areas that could decide the game.

Goalkeeping It’s not rare in the PSL for the less dominant team to end up winning a game or drawing. It will be up to Siyabonga Mpontshane and Daniel Akpeyi to save as much as possible, especially if their defences are caught napping. Both defences have been guilty of exactly that several times over the last year. Attack

For Chiefs, it is absolutely essential that Keagan Dolly delivers in this game. The former Montpellier man has been exceptional for his new club this season, scoring three goals already. For Pirates, Linda Mntambo must use his vast experience to exploit the weaknesses of Amakhosi. Passing Passing is a basic aspect of the game but its one that South African team’s often avoided doing. They rather focus on executing complex tactical plans but ignore a basic component of the game like structured passing.

This is where the likes of Njabulo Ngcobo and Abel Mabaso will be key for their respective sides. Mind games There are no huge differences in quality between the teams. Both can realistically fancy their chances of winning. This is why good and thorough pre-match strategy planning will be key for the mentors of either side.

Composure Good leadership and composure on the field from both teams will be key. A red card for either side could have a significant impact on the outcome of the game. The likes of Thulani Hlatswayo and Bernard Parker will need to ensure that their troops remain composed on the field and that all on-field conflicts are quickly resolved.