Five duels to look out for in Royal AM, Orlando Pirates battle

An Orlando Pirates team still reeling from the disappointment of defeat to Chippa United, will have a short turnaround to dust themselves off and go again as they travel to KwaZulu-Natal for an enticing Premiership battle against Royal AM on Wednesday. IOL Sports' Smiso Msomi takes a look at five duels to look out for in the between Royal AM and Orlando Pirates.

1. Thembinkosi Lorch v Latshene Phalane New Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has been tapping into a different side of Lorch’s game, as he features as one of two attacking midfielders entrusted with combining with the designated striker. Lorch’s new-found role will frequently see him duel with Royal AM's Phalane who is undoubtedly the club’s first-choice central defensive midfielder.

Phalane’s defensive resolution will be put to the test against Lorch. 2. Kwameh Peprah v Ricardo Nascimento The 3-5-2 formation frequently utilised by Royal AM indicates that central defensive duties be shared amongst three players but the most experienced of the trio is often expected to lead at the back and in this case, those duties fall on the lap of 35-year-old Nascimento.

Peprah started his first match of the season against Chippa and will be entrusted with the goalscoring duties once more, while Riveiro searches his combinations. 3. Andre De Jong v Olise Ndah Former AmaZulu man De Jong is arguably the form player in the Premiership right now, scoring three goals in the opening three games for his new club Royal AM.

The 25-year-old Kiwi man has shaken off three poor seasons with AmaZulu and established himself as one of Royal AM’s most important figures. He will be expected to turn up once more with the visit of Pirates and the towering figure of Ndah, as the right centre-back will have to come up with solutions to keep him quiet. 4. Shaun Mogaila v Deon Hotto

Both Pirates and Royal AM set up in the same formation and therefore the head-to-head battle can be clearly identified, and this will be no different when wingbacks Mogaila and Hotto chase each other down for the entire 90 minutes. The two speedsters are known for their rapid pace, goals and assists, however their adaptation to their new roles will come under scrutiny when they come up against each other. 5. Mxolisi Macuphu v Innocent Marla