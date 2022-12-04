Five free agents who could find clubs in the January transfer window

Durban — Even though the PSL pre-season transfer window was quite busy, there were players that failed to find new homes. So with the January transfer window a few weeks away, here are five players that should find new homes according to IOL Sport’s Mihlali Baleka.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ndumiso Mabena The veteran attacker was surprisingly released by Royal AM earlier this season following reports that he hadn’t been paid by the club for a while. After getting his clearance, though, Mabena surfaced at former club Orlando Pirates where he’s been training under the watchful eye of coach Jose Riveiro.

The Spanish tactician is said to be a huge fan of the 35-year-old striker given his versatility, hence he’s asked the club to give him a short contract. Happy Jele Jele is a Pirates legend and spent 16 seasons with the club. But he parted ways with the Buccaneers after failing to reach an agreement for a new deal this year.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jele was rumoured to be on his way to Royal AM, having told Pirates that he wants to continue playing after they offered him a non-playing position. But he’s still on a lookout for a club. And given his experience, some clubs could certainly use him in the second half of the season. Daniel Akpeyi

Story continues below Advertisement

It is often said that goalkeepers age like fine wine. And that, for some time, proved to be the case when Akpeyi joined Kaizer Chiefs from Chippa United. But his stint at Amakhosi was short lived as the Nigerian-born goalkeeper was released by the club this season after his contract expired in June. Having kept fit at home, Akpeyi was strongly linked to Sekhukhune United. But that didn’t materialise as his search continues.

Phakamani Mahlambi Mahlambi was as one of the best players to come out of the PSL following his rise at Bidvest Wits under the guidance of coach Gavin Hunt. He was so good that he became the first South African born footballer to play in Egypt after joining Al Ahly before he surfaced at Mamelodi Sundowns.

But his wayward behaviour off the field is an issue. Downs loaned him to AmaZulu and Chippa, but he was released. Buhlebuyeza Mkhwanazi The sale of Bidvest Wits to Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila was an ordeal for local football given that a lot of personnel, including players, lost their jobs.

And one of the players that lost his job was Mkhwanazi as TTM said they couldn’t afford him before he surfaced at SuperSport United a season later. His stint with SuperSport was short-lived as he refused to get vaccinated against Covid-19. But he's still a solid defender and should find a club soon. @Mihlalibaleka