Five highlights from the weekend’s football action

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns were the big winners of the weekend in local football after they beat Al Ahly to take a big step closer to qualifying for the quarterfinal of the CAF Champions League. Below, we look at the best moments of the week. Sundowns beat Mosimane’s Ahly

Pitso Mosimane returned for the second time to Sundowns on Saturday since his departure in 2020. But unlike last year where he held the Brazilians to a 1-all draw enroute to his second successive Africa crown, his team was beaten 1-0. Peter Shalulile scored the goal. But it was a collective effort from Downs as they totally dominated the game, although they hardly broke a sweat. Downs, moreover, will only need a point from their last two games to qualify for the last eight. AmaZulu get a reality check

After bagging six points out of a possible nine in their first matches in the group stage, AmaZulu came unstuck away to ES Setif on Saturday in their fourth match. They dropped to third on the log and three points behind Raja Casablanca. But with two games to play, Usuthu will have to get at least four points in order to progress to the next round. But that’s easier said than done as they know that their job is cut out for them at home to Raja and away to Horoya in Guinea. Pirates edge closer to the quarterfinal

Pirates’ ambitions to qualify for the quarterfinal of the CAF Confederation Cup received a major boost after they beat Royal Leopards in the group stage. Thanks to goals from trio Fortune Makaringe, Kabelo Dlamini and Terrence Dzvukamanja. This was Pirates’ second win over the Eswatini-based side in a space of two weeks. But also it was a win that boosted their confidence after back-to-back losses in the league and Nedbank Cup to Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants respectively. Ronaldo returns with a hattrick

After missing out on the Manchester derby last weekend, Cristiano Ronaldo returned with a bang for Manchester United on Saturday. He scored a hattrick to inspire the Reds to a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur as they remain fifth on the log. United will take a huge morale booster from that win ahead of the must-win clash at home to Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Champions League second leg in the last 16 tomorrow. The tie is currently tied on 1-1 after that draw in Madrid a while back. Summerfield Dynamos through to the quarterfinal

