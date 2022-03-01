Five memorable Soweto Derbies between rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs

Durban - Even though the two clubs have not been in the best of form over recent years, Soweto derbies are always the football fixtures that generate the most banter, views and controversy in South African football. The derby which was initiated in January 1970 is one of the fiercest derbies in Africa and South African football.

The following are five of the most memorable Soweto derbies in recent years. Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Orlando Pirates (March 2021) This game was the 100th Soweto derby and it went somewhat under the radar amidst the lockdowns. It was one of Gavin Hunt’s most memorable games in his short tenure at the helm of Chiefs as Samir Nurkovic scored an overhead kick to help Chiefs record a 1-0 win in what was otherwise a poor domestic season for them as they finished eighth.

Manyathela torments Chiefs (December 2001) The late Lesley Manyathela gave Pirates a first half lead before young Benedict Vilakazi sealed victory in the dying moments of the game after receiving a crisp pass from Innocent Chikoya to to make it 3-0. Benni McCarthy notches brace to earn Chiefs win over Pirates (2012)

Benni McCarthy moved from West Ham to Orlando Pirates in 2011 in what turned out to be the final spell of his career. McCarthy, then 35-years-old, attracted criticism during his tenure with West Ham due to his fitness and weight. Upon coming back to his homeland, he proved that he still has it. In a five goal thriller against Chiefs in 2012. McCarthy was on fire that day, scoring one goal with his left foot and another with his right. Chiefs pulled two goals back through Siphiwe Tshabalala and Lehlohonolo Majoro but were unable to prevent defeat. Kaizer Chiefs 2-2 Orlando Pirates (2007)

This game was played in the unfamiliar surroundings of Durban at the Kings Park Stadium as there was a roadshow in the build-up to the 2010 World Cup. Just 19 seconds into the game, Mabhuti Khanyeza netted the fastest ever Soweto derby goal. Excellent Walaza then scored a brace to put Pirates equal. After a late Chiefs surge, Arthur Zwane equalized for the Amakhosi. Musona slays as Chiefs win 3-1 (2010)

The teenage Knowledge Musona made a name for himself during an early career spell with Kaizer Chiefs. This was one such game where the young Musona stole the limelight. Daine Klate scored an own goal early in the game to give Chiefs the early lead. After being fouled, Musona by Lucky Lekgwathi, Musona gave Chiefs a second from the penalty spot. He added a third in the 61st minute after Rooi Mahamutsa and Moeneeb Josephs failed to clear their lines.