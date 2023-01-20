Five players that have excelled in Mamelodi Sundowns versus Kaizer Chiefs clashes

Durban — Two of the biggest teams in the country, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs will do battle for the second time this season when they meet at FNB Stadium on Saturday at 8pm. Encounters between the pair have produced some of the most outstanding performances over the years with a few stars making their name.

IOL Sport’s Football Writer Smiso Msomi looks at Five Players who have produced outstanding performances in matches between the two teams:

Peter Shalulile The Mamelodi Sundowns forward has been a standout performer in matches between the two teams since his arrival at Chloorkop, scoring five goals in the four matches he's played against Chiefs in the colours of the Brazilians. The Namibian international sharpshooter scored twice the last time these teams met. His power and goalscoring instincts have been a nightmare for the Amakhosi defence.

Themba Zwane Mshishi has been a key player for a majority of the Sundowns high-profile matches for almost a decade now. He has scored three important goals and provided two brilliant assists in the matches against Chiefs over the years.

However, it is his uncanny ability to find space and create chances that have seen him terrorise Chiefs in the 2021/2022 campaign with Sundowns running out 3-0 victors. Siphiwe Tshabalala The ex-Chiefs midfielder was an integral figure in the matches between the two powerhouses for well over a decade, scoring three goals and registering two assists in the process

Shabba scored important goals and provided brilliant assists against numerous so-called big teams but it was his man-of-the-match performance in a 2-0 home victory in 2011 that saw him prove the difference against Sundowns. His goal and assist ensured Chiefs walked away with all three points.

Gaston Sirino The Uruguayan midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns put on an outstanding performance in the recent match against Chiefs, almost rebutting Masandawana fans that felt he had passed his prime following a string of internal disputes. Although the Brazilians were overwhelmingly good as a team on the day, Sirino was the star of the show, scoring the opening goal in the first half before going on to aid the Chiefs’ demolition at Loftus Versfeld.

Itumeleng Khune The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper has been a key player in the matches between the two teams. He has made some crucial saves and kept his team in the game on numerous occasions. The now-veteran shot-stopper announced his arrival on the big stage when he single-handedly won the 2007 edition of the Telkom Knockout for Chiefs at the expense of the Brazilians.