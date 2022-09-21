Five talking points in the DStv Premiership after matchday eight

Johannesburg — The start of the international break this week has brought a mini hiatus to the DStv Premiership. IOL Sport’s Mihlali Baleka takes a look at the league’s five talking points after matchday eight.

No one is unbeatable It’s still early into the season, with teams still trying to find their feet, while there will be departures and arrivals before the transfer window closes at midnight. Surprisingly all 16 teams in the top flight have at least lostv twice in their first eight games, proving that there are no “untouchables”.

Champions Mamelodi Sundowns top the standings, but their coaches have stressed that they will need to dig deep to retain the title. No time for sissies Arthur Zwane’s appointment as Kaizer Chiefs coach was approved by the majority of their fans who believed that he would turn around their fortunes.

Fast track after a few matches, and there has been a division among supporters. Some want him to stay, while others are calling for Pitso Mosimane to take over. Zwane has taken the negativity on the chin, pleading with fans to rally behind the team as they will eventually get their combinations right. Mpengesi already at it

After being one of the most decorated players and promising coaches, you would have imagined that respect and belief would be shown towards Daine Klate, 37. But such is the nature of Siviwe Mpengesi, that he doesn’t conform to those norms. Mpengesi sacked Klate after just six games in his first top-flight gig. The Chippa United boss went on to make a controversial decision, appointing Morgan Mammila who holds a measly Caf D coaching license as the team’s steward.

Sundowns flaunt their deep pockets Sundowns orchestrated the successful return of Bongani Zungu to the club with a bumper deal after the end of his stint at French Ligue 2 club Amiens. But they didn’t end there. They broke the bank to sign Marcello Allende for a record PSL transfer fee of R51million shortly afterwards.

And if that wasn't enough! They are letting go of players who they bought for millions for free, replacing them with equally expensive personnel. Malesela keeps dancing between clubs After a sour union with the bosses of Chippa, and TS Galaxy, you would have thought that Dan Malesela would have learnt his lesson, right?

But no! He seems to love going back to the ex that hurt him. He returned to Marumo Gallants on Tuesday morning after resigning as Royal AM’s co-coach. Gallants boss Abram Sello threw out Malesela like trash at the end of last season, opting not to renew his contract even though he took the club to the Nedbank Cup final. @Mihlalibaleka