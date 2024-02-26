Five times the mighty Kaizer Chiefs lost against minnows from lower divisions

Second-tier Milford FC caused a seismic shock on Sunday when they dumped the mighty Kaizer Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup via the dreaded penalty shootout. Playing in front of a near-empty FNB Stadium, a disciplined Milford outfit ensured Amakhosi didn’t get a sniff of the goal during 90 minutes of regulation time, and 30 minutes of extra time before going on to bag a win after spot kicks.

Hleza saves a penalty in regulation time and then converts to seal the win 🔥#NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/EzNisFSi8w — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 25, 2024 Looking back, Chiefs’ recent history is dotted with instances where they were beaten in the Nedbank Cup by teams they had no business losing to. IOL Sport takes a look at that recent history. Kaizer Chiefs v University of Pretoria, 2009

In the days of Jose Torrealba, Jimmy Tau and Josta Dlala, the University of Pretoria caused a massive upset when they beat Kaizer Chiefs in a seven-goal thriller in the nation’s capital. Apart from Tottealba, Tau and Dlala, Muhsin Ertugral’s team was blessed with names such as Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Siphiwe Tshabalala, the late Jeffrey Ntuka and club icon Tinashe Nengomasha. However, they were taken to school by Steve Barker’s AmaTuks side that included a young Andile Jali. Kaizer Chiefs v FC Cape Town, 2010

2010 was a memorable year for South African football. It was the year when the mighty Soweto giants were again dumped out fo the Nedbank Cup by a so-called smaller team. At Botshabelo Stadium in Bloemfontein, Samuel Lakay and Samuel Eboulle Bille scored in either side of the break to see the Cape side advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament, and Chiefs crashing out. Vladimir Vermezovic’s team on that day included current sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr, Jimmy Tau as skipper, and the late Arthur Bartman.

Kaizer Chiefs v Baroka FC, 2011 Back in 2011, an unknown Baroka FC announced themselves on the big stage when they went all the way to the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup. In their clash in Polokwane, Knowledge Musona opened the scoring for the Glamour Boys in the 36th minute, but that’s where it ended. Tom Ndlovu pulled one back on the stroke of half-time, and Thobani Mncwango would go on to win if in the 90th minute to send the Soweto giants crashing out.

Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy, 2019 2019 saw TS Galaxy becoming the first second-tier team to win the Nedbank Cup. Before he was taming the Moroccans at the Africa Cup of Nations, Orlando Pirates’ Zakhele Lepasa spent time on loan at TS Galaxy. In 2019, Lepasa scored a stoppage time winner as the minnows from Mpumalanga prevailed in South Africa’s premier Cup competition. The rest, as they say, is history.

Kaizer Chiefs v Milford, 2024 For those who don’t follow the National First Division, Milford FC would have been unknown. After their Nedbank Cup clash against Chiefs, however, they’re the club on everyone’s lips.