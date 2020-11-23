Footballer Anele Ngcongca dies in car accident

JOHANNESBURG - Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana footballer Anele Ngcongca has died after a car accident in KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Monday.

Having called Kloorkop his home for the past four years after joining from Belgian side KRC Genk, Ngcongca, 33, was reportedly to be on his way to join AmaZulu in Durban after agreeing terms with the club on Friday for a one-year loan move.

But according to reports the Capetonian-born footballer lost the control of his car, losing his life in the process.

Ngcongca enjoyed a decorated career in Belgium where he won many trophies with Genk since joining the club in 2007. But he also had a successful time after returning home.

With Sundowns, Ngcongca won the Premiership title on three occasions, while he was also part of the squad that won the Caf Champions League in 2016