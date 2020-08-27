Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Pollen Ndlanya backs Mamelodi Sundowns to do the business

DURBAN - The blockbuster encounter between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns this evening will determine the winners of this season’s Absa Premiership title. That is according to former Kaizer Chiefs forward Pollen Ndlanya, who believes Sundowns will get the psychological boost they need if they emerge victorious. The two giants will battle it out at Orlando Stadium at 6pm today. There’s a lot at stake for both sides. Amakhosi are at the summit of the table with 53 points after 26 games, while the Brazilians are on 50 points after an identical number of outings.

“Whoever wins tomorrow is going to be the one that will win the league come the end of the season,” Ndlanya stated in an interview with Independent Media.

Chiefs, like many clubs after the Covid-19 break, are struggling for consistency.

They failed to secure victories in their last two games, gaining one point out of a possible six. The Glamour Boys suffered a 3-1 loss to Bloemfontein Celtic before sharing the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate with a gallant Stellenbosch FC side.

Sundowns are heading into this mouthwatering encounter having found some renewed hope after squeezing a 1-0 victory over Lamontville Golden Arrows in their last match.

That result reduced the gap from six points to merely three between themselves and Amakhosi.

“Tomorrow’s (today’s) game is very important for both sides. Chiefs will remain on top even if they lose because of their superior goal difference, but it will be advantage to Mamelodi Sundowns. Psychologically, it will give them an edge,” Ndlanya added.

Amakhosi are set to be without their duo of Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro up front for different reasons. Castro is doubtful with injury while Nurkovic is suspended. The Serbian has often carried Chiefs when the going’s got tough and his boots will be tough to fill.

“This is a very difficult league to predict,” Ndlanya reasoned.

“It is difficult to say who will win it but this game will give us the direction that the league is likely to take. If they draw, then that’s advantage to Chiefs. Sundowns have to win tomorrow.”

Chiefs have already beaten Sundowns twice in the current season. Amakhosi emerge as 2-1 victors in the first round.

“Both sides have been blowing hot and cold after the lockdown. Sundowns have had so many draws and it has been the same with Chiefs. Tomorrow’s game will be the decider,” Ndlanya explained.

Chiefs haven’t kept a clean sheet since the resumption of football and they will be chasing one when they meet Sundowns tonight.

Some fans have, in fact, turned up the heat on goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, who ironically has been instrumental in the Glamour Boys’ success this season.

Ndlanya steered away from putting his head on the block and settled for a two-way prediction: “I think it will be a draw or Sundowns will win it. That’s my prediction,” Ndlanya said.

