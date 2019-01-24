Ayanda Gcaba is hoping to earn a contract at NFD club Real Kings. Photo: BackpagePix

DURBAN – Former Orlando Pirates defender Ayanda Gcaba is currently on trial with National First Division outfit Real Kings, but he is unlikely to earn the deal with the Durban-based side. Real Kings chief executive Philani Majola confirmed that they are assessing Gcaba.

“Yes, he is with us, but it is unlikely that we will sign him. I think it is his third day with us now.

“He played today in the friendly game against Royal Eagles at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium. He is not at the level where we can sign him,” Majola told IOL Sport on Thursday.

Gcaba parted ways with Orlando Pirates in June. He was loaned out to Platinum Stars for the second half of last season.

“There are other players that we are assessing. At this stage, we haven’t made a decision, but we will sit down with the two of them and plot the way forward,” Majola elaborated.

Kings are struggling in the NFD this season. They are second from bottom on the log.

Meanwhile, Royal Eagles are having a look at former SuperSport United forward Atusaye Nyondo. General manager at the club, James Dlamini, confirmed the news.

“Yes, he is with us. We are assessing him. He started training with us last week.” Dlamini explained.





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook