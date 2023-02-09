Former Orlando Pirates star warns Kaizer Chiefs’ Christian Saile Basomboli: 'Stay away from the disco’

Cape Town - Former Democratic Republic of the Congo striker Lelo Mbele has sent timely warnings to his fellow countryman Christian Saile Basomboli who has made an impact since joining Kaizer Chiefs three weeks ago. Basomboli was hugely impressive in his Chiefs debut off the bench and has become a fan favourite with Amakhosi fans.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, Mbele has been alerted to the Basomboli’s growing popularity and warned him about the pitfalls of stardom in South Africa. He spent three seasons in South Africa after bursting on the local scene for Zulu Royals during the 2004-05 season. A few months later, he joined AmaZulu and then played just over 30 matches for Pirates. “Based on what I know from my time playing in South Africa, especially at Pirates, this guy needs to know that he must concentrate on his job and be disciplined,” Mbele said in an interview with the Kick Off website.

“Without discipline, the game will swallow you up in South Africa. It is vital that he keeps his mind only on his work which is football. “No need to be seen at the disco because people will start talking about him in a negative way.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I really hope that he learns to listen to the issue of discipline because, in Johannesburg, there were too many temptations and distractions (during my time). “At times some people will just be out to see you falling and set up all these funny traps like having beautiful women that you don’t know calling you. “I’m warning him about things that can disturb him. Being Congolese I trust that he will be able to have a strong mindset."

Story continues below Advertisement

Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane said Basomboli has made an impact off the bench. “He gave us that extra oomph we were looking for,” said Zwane, who described him as "a scoring machine" based on his previous exploits in Zambia's domestic league. ALSO READ: Returning John Maduka says he has nothing to prove ahead of Royal AM’s Nedbank Cup last 32 clash

He has been fighting with Burundian Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana for a place in the run-on team. However, Bimenyimana has suffered an injury and that opens the door for Basomboli to debut in the run-on XI. Basomboli is the fourth DRC-born player to represent Chiefs. Congolese goalkeeper Eshele Botende arrived at Chiefs in 1994 and left two years later after lifting the then National Soccer League (now PSL) crown. SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt defends approach after Nedbank Cup humiliation

Emeka Mamale was signed by Chiefs from QwaQwa Stars in 2000. He did not stay long at Chiefs but helped them to the BobSave Super Bowl before he went back to Belgium, this time to sign for Lokeren. Kabamba Musasa joined Chiefs from DRC outfit Saint Eloi Lupopo in July 2002. He went on to help the Soweto giants to the 2003-04 Premiership title. He also enjoyed success with two Coca-Cola Cups and was with the Leopards at Afcon 2004. @Herman_Gibbs