Former Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa remembered by football fraternity

JOHANNESBURG – Tributes continued to pour in on Monday for Mamelodi Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa, who died in a car accident on Sunday morning – with Kaizer Chiefs one of the local teams who remembered the 37-year-old.

According to reports from South African media, Thuswa, who was travelling alone, passed on after he lost control of his vehicle and collided with blockades between Marlboro and Grayston close to Sandton in Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

The news of Thuswa’s passing brought a sombre atmosphere to the South African football fraternity as many recalled his bubbly character and passion for the beautiful game. Pitso Mosimane, who was close with Thuswa, was left devastated by his ultimate death.

It was with great sadness that we learnt of Thulani Thuswa's tragic passing yesterday morning. Thulani was a colleague in the business of football for a number of years. He will be remembered for his smile and love for the game.

Taking to his personal Twitter account on Sunday, the former Sundowns coach who now calls the shots at Al Ahly tweeted: “Rest In Peace, my brother. I am found lost for words. Gone too soon." The duo worked together at Sundowns in the past few years.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly alongside Sundowns, Chiefs, SuperSport United, Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United, are some of the continental and domestic teams which paid their last respect to Thuswa. The Red Devils took to their socials on Sunday, and said:

“Our thoughts in Al Ahly Sporting Club are with Mamelodi Sundowns for the loss of their former spokesperson Thulani Thuswa‚ who tragically passed away today (on Sunday). We would like to send our support to his family‚ Mamelodi Sundowns board and supporters. May God rest his soul in peace and strengthen his beloved ones.”

Our deepest condolences to the families, friends and football fraternity for the tragic loss of former Mamelodi Sundowns communication manager Thulani Thuswa.



Our deepest condolences to the families, friends and football fraternity for the tragic loss of former Mamelodi Sundowns communication manager Thulani Thuswa. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Thuswa family. May his soul rest in peace

Before Thuswa joined Sundowns where he worked in the Communications department before leaving the club in 2019, he worked for arch-rivals Chiefs in the Marketing department. Chiefs also sent their heartfelt condolences to his loved ones on Monday morning.

“It was with great sadness that we learnt of Thulani Thuswa’s tragic passing yesterday morning. Thulani was a colleague in the business of football for a number of years. He will be remembered for his smile and love for the game,” Chiefs said in the statement.

The statement continued: “Thulani contributed to the Kaizer Chiefs brand through his work with our Marketing Team. We will remember his jovial mood and passion for the Kaizer Chiefs brand. His commitment and dedication to football continued to shine through his work at Mamelodi Sundowns.”

The Chairman and the Motsepe Family, the Board of Directors, Technical Team, Players, Management, Staff, Supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns FC & the entire Yellow Nation express their deepest condolences to the family and friends of our former Communications Manager, Thulani Thuswa.

“Later on, when he pursued his consulting work in the football industry still with excellence and aplomb. Our deepest heartfelt condolences go to the Thuswa family and friends. The Kaizer Chiefs family will miss you Thulani. May his soul rest in eternity.”

After leaving Sundowns, Thuswa opened his own public relations, sponsorship and talent management agency, Tyler Masons Management. The agency looks after players like Sundowns duo Denis Onyango and Hlompho Kekana‚ among many others.

Thuswa's memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 9, at the Nasrec Memorial Park, Johannesburg, at 2pm, while his funeral will be held in the same venue on Friday, June 11, at 10am.

