Papy Faty in action for Real Kings against AmaZulu in July 2018. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Former Wits midfielder Papy Faty has died after collapsing during a match in eSwatini on Thursday. The 28-year-old had a history of heart-related complications, which led to Wits releasing him from his contract a few seasons ago.

The Burundi international was playing for Malanti Chiefs against Green Mamba outside Mbabane when he collapsed after 15 minutes.

It has been reported that Faty has been ignoring medical advice to stop playing football for the last few years.

After playing for Wits, he turned out for Real Kings in the South African National First Division (NFD), but he was released after just two matches.

We are very sad to announce that we have learned the news from Swaziland for the passing of the fallen solder Mr Faty deepest condolences to the family and friends. May your soul Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/ap768e01Oz — REAL KINGS FC (@real_kingsfc) April 25, 2019

Faty had also helped Burundi qualify for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Egypt.

Our deepest condolences to the families, friends and football fraternity for the sad loss of Malanti Chiefs (eSwatini) and former Bidvest Wits midfielder Papy Faty. May his soul rest in peace 💔 #GoneTooSoon #RIPPapy pic.twitter.com/nvoM858oQs — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) April 25, 2019

Sad to hear of the passing of Papy Faty was a pleasure playing alongside him... May his soul rest in paradise thoughts and prayers with the Faty family 🙏🏽 — Daine Klate (@Klatey7) April 25, 2019

We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of former Bidvest Wits player Papy Faty!



Everyone at Bidvest Wits will forever remember his immense contribution to the club.



Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of Papy! #RIPPapy #BidvestWits 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/QTZjIO8RrG — Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) April 25, 2019

IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook