Papy Faty in action for Real Kings against AmaZulu in July 2018. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Former Wits midfielder Papy Faty has died after collapsing during a match in eSwatini on Thursday.

The 28-year-old had a history of heart-related complications, which led to Wits releasing him from his contract a few seasons ago.

The Burundi international was playing for Malanti Chiefs against Green Mamba outside Mbabane when he collapsed after 15 minutes.

It has been reported that Faty has been ignoring medical advice to stop playing football for the last few years.

After playing for Wits, he turned out for Real Kings in the South African National First Division (NFD), but he was released after just two matches.

Faty had also helped Burundi qualify for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Egypt.

