Fortune favours Marumo Gallants with fortuitous penalty as Stellenbosch go down 1-0

Cape Town — Lady Luck smiled on Marumo Gallants who ran out 1-0 winners over visiting Stellenbosch in a DStv Premiership clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday evening. The only goal in the match was scored from the 'spot' after Gallants converted a penalty, which television replays showed should not have been awarded. Stellenbosch's foul, just in front of the penalty area, rather than in the penalty area, should have been punished with a close-in free-kick.

Gallants who were hovering in the relegation zone not too long ago have now won three matches on the trot and will move up into a respectable 10th position on the latest standings. Stellenbosch find itself in 5th place. Both teams brimmed with sprightly exuberance at the start, and play moved at pace from one end to the other. Gallants initially caught the eye after making inroads deep inside the opposition territory. Midfielders Katlego Otladisa and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, playing behind lone striker Sede Dion in the team's 4-5-1 playing pattern, found themselves handily placed in early raids deep inside the opposition half. Both spurned half-chances in the opening 10 minutes.

Stellenbosch wrested the initiative and managed several attacks, mainly down the flanks with patient build-up moves. Gallants' defence desperately managed to hold out and keep their defence intact. Gallants goalkeeper King Ndlovu brought off two fine reflex saves. By the half-hour mark, Stellenbosch could easily have been 2-0 ahead but they failed to convert their scoring chances. The best scoring chances fell to fullback Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch) and Venezuelan midfielder Juan Ortiz. After this let-off, Gallants took the lead against the run with a stroke of luck. Top South African female referee Akhona Makalima awarded Gallants a fortuitous penalty after judging a foul was in the penalty area, whereas television replays showed it was outside.

Ortiz committed a foul as he backtracked to help in defence and ended up pushing Celimpilo Ngema off the ball. Ndlondlo, the penalty-taker, sent the Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens the wrong way, five minutes ahead of halftime. Stellenbosch's Argentine striker Júnior Mendieta tried hard to impact on early second-half play. He worked his way past Gallants' central defence, but his parting shot was saved, although it initially bounced out of Ndlovu's hands. This missed chance was the cue for Stellenbosch to turn on the pressure, and they laid siege to the opposition goals. Just ahead of the hour mark, central midfielder Ibraheem Jabaar had a chance to hit the target, but his effort ballooned wastefully over the crossbar.

With Stellenbosch continuing to press for the equaliser, Jabaar had a 70th-minute chance to atone for an earlier lapse. This time Ndlovu parried his powerful low drive to safety. At this rate, it looked like Stellenbsoch were doomed on the day, and that was their fate by the time the match came to a halt. AFP