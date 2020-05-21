Four more years for Pitso, as Sundowns ties down their coach

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - Mamelodi Sundowns have tied Pitso Mosimane to a long-term contract, ending speculation about the coach's future.

The 55-year-old mentor has extended his contract with four more years with Masandawana, club's president, Patrice Motsepe announced this afternoon at Sandton.

"This is what all you have been waiting for. We have renewed the contract of Pitso with four more years, our Sir Alex Ferguson. I'm proud of Pitso's achievement at Sundowns , " Motsepe elaborated in a media press conference.





Mosimane is now the most decorated coach in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era.





He joined Sundowns in 2012 when they were in a relegation dog fight. After saving Sundowns from relegation, Mosimane has delivered multiple titles for the Brazilians.

















During his time as the head coach of Sundowns, the former Bafana Bafana boss has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell. He has lifted four league championships, two Telkom Knockout crowns, won the Caf Champions League, Caf Super Cup and the Nedbank Cup.





Many players such as Percy Tau, Bongani Zungu and Keagan Dolly have all moved to top European Leagues.









@Minenhlecr7



