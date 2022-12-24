From title contenders to who will need some luck ... Here’s what the DStv Premiership can bring in 2023

Durban - After a two-month hiatus due to the World Cup in Qatar, the domestic league resumes next week Friday when the Dstv Premiership restarts with a massive clash between defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and would-be kings Orlando Pirates.

Here, Smiso Msomi breaks down which clubs he believes will lift the title, who are the dark horses and who will be fighting it out to avoid the dreaded drop. THE TITLE CONTENDERS Mamelodi Sundowns

The defending champions are, for the sixth season in a row, in pole position to retain their Premiership title, and have already established a strong lead over potential title challengers. The Brazilians had a shaky start that led to the ownership making a change in leadership in the technical team, abandoning their co-coaching structure and handing Rhulani Mokwena the head coaching role. However, the numbers offer a different perspective.

Sundowns have bettered their record of last season after 13 games, collecting 28 points, a feat they only managed after 15 outings in the last campaign. The club’s attention to detail means they look set to reclaim their crown. Orlando Pirates The Buccaneers, under the leadership of Spanish mentor Jose Riveiro, have shown enough to suggest that they could be the closest rivals to Sundowns’ domestic dominance in the first stanza of the season.

The Sea Robbers have proven they can match Sundowns after beating them over two legs in the MTN semi-final but now the next level has to be matching their consistency. Pirates have a slightly better depth in comparison to the rest of the chasing pack, and the return of Thembinkosi Lorch and Vincent Pule should hand coach Riveiro enough to push the leaders to the finish. Kaizer Chiefs

The rebuilding of Kaizer Chiefs under head coach Arthur Zwane has gone exactly how many predicted in terms of performances and results. Amakhosi have been applauded for their relentless, fast-paced style of play that has seen them be one of the highest-scoring teams in the division, firing them up to a respectable fourth place so far this campaign. However, their inconsistency has seen Zwane forced to make crucial personnel changes more regularly than he would have liked, a sign of a team under construction.

If Chiefs are able to patch up their leaky defence and establish a consistent midfield combination, they could stay in the hunt for the majority of the season. Supersport United Supersport United have surprised many with the amount of progress they’ve managed in a short period. Matsatsantsa and returning head coach Gavin Hunt seem to be a match made in heaven with both parties looking to bounce back from rough periods and remind South Africa of their skill.

Following two horrid spells at Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United, Hunt is back to lead a Matsatsantsa side that hasn’t tasted a top-four finish since he left and has lit a fire under their belly. Supersport are level on points with Chiefs and seven off Sundowns at this point and can mount a challenge to their neighbours if they can sustain their wave of good form. THE SAFE SECTION

Richards Bay The Natal Rich Boyz have undoubtedly been the surprise package of the 2022/23 season following their promotion to the top flight. The Kwazulu-natal-based side has surged to an incredible second place and while they aren’t expected to maintain a top-five place, they also aren’t expected to be counted among potential relegation candidates.

For the past 10 league campaigns, 30 points has been enough to guarantee a side safety and the Rich Boyz have already amassed 23 points with a whopping 17 games left to play in the campaign. Their most realistic ambitions at this point should be a place in the Top 8, a huge achievement for a side making their debut in the top flight. Amazulu

Usuthu have not lived up to their pre-season billing but have done enough to not worry about immediate danger. The KZN outfit has the likes of Ramahlwe Mphahlele, George Maluleka, Keagan Buchanan and Gabadinho Mhango in its ranks, players used to performing at the top end of the league table. Their run to the MTN8 final may have also raised expectations but their current seventh place on the league standings isn’t representative of their quality. Chippa United

The Chilli Boys have seemingly fought back from relegation candidates to being one of the best-performing sides in the league before the World Cup break. Chippa United managed only one win in their opening seven matches in the league, losing five of those and drawing one under previous coach Daine Klate. A change in leadership seemed to work for the Gqebera-based side as new coach Morgan Mammila strung together four victories, a loss and a draw in his six matches at the helm and he has got Chippa up to sixth place.

Golden Arrows Abafana Besthende may have worried their fans with their form at the beginning of the season but they have since turned things around and shown why the owners trusted some of the club’s longest-serving figures to lead the team. Arrows scored one goal in their opening four matches of the campaign as they slumped to two losses and two draws, and were bottom of the table.

Since then, however, they have to surged up the standings and will be targeting a Top 8 finish. IN NEED OF SOME LUCK Royal AM

Thwihli Thwahla’s off-field turmoil in pre-season has undoubtedly contributed to the club’s instability in the opening stanza of the season. The Kzn-based outfit have already suffered their first blow in losing one of three coaches appointed at the beginning of the season, with Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela returning to Marumo Gallants, revealing cracks in the co-coaching strategy. Royal AM aren’t short of quality and experience, however, at this point they need a new lease of life if they are to match last season’s achievements.

Cape Town City The Citizens bombing out of both CAF competitions may serve as a blessing in disguise as they linger precariously around the danger area. The Cape Town-based side was always going to be challenged in terms of squad depth in its debut campaign on the continental front but even they could not have predicted they would be loitering two points off the relegation zone after 13 matches played.

Coach Eric Tinkler has earned the full backing of the club’s board and has already begun recruiting fresh blood. Stellenbosch FC Stellies’ position in the league does not necessarily come as a surprise considering the gaps they’ve had to fill this season. Coach Steve Barker has to replace last season’s club captain (Zitha Kwinika) and top scorer (Ashley du Preez) following their high-profile moves to Kaizer Chiefs.

Barker has resorted to blooding fresh faces from the youth side and will hope to step up their integration as soon as possible with nearly half the season gone. Marumo Gallants The fairytale story of Marumo Gallants and coach Malesela has caught lighting in a bottle once again this campaign. The experienced coach was shockingly let go at the end of last season and replaced by Romain Folz at the beginning of this term.

However, an eight-game winless run saw Folz shown the door, making way for a remarkable return for Malesela, who caught fire immediately with a victory against TS Galaxy. While their fortunes have begun to change, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will require more if they are to get away from the relegation zone. IN THE DANGER ZONE

Maritzburg United It is unsurprising that the Team of Choice have already parted ways with coach John Maduka and have opted for the tried and tested mentorship of Fadlu Davids when considering the club’s position on the log. Maritzburg have managed just two victories in their opening 13 matches,

losing six and drawing the other five, and currently prop up the table. The Pietermaritzburg-based outfit will find hope in the fact that they’re just three points behind 10th-placed Stellenbosch as they seek a route back to safety. Sekhukhune United FC Babina Noko have already begun plotting for life after coach Kaitano Tembo with two defensive players putting pen to paper during the World Cup break.

The experienced duo of Philani Zulu and Mzwanele Mahashe arrive with Sekhukhune looking to fight their way out of the relegation zone. The club that is now based in Limpopo has scored 10 goals this season – surprisingly one more than Pirates – and will require stability in both the midfield and defence if they want to start collecting points. Swallows FC

The World Cup break has also seen changes at Swallows as veteran mentor Ernst Midddendorp replaced interim coach Musa Nyatama at the helm of the Soweto-based club. Midddendorp has survived many relegation battles and was the only viable candidate available to the Dube Birds with a fierce fight for survival expected. Swallows possess enough offensive power to find the back of the net and Midddendorp will hope to work his side up from the 13th place they currently occupy.

TS Galaxy FC The Rockets, regardless of their league position, have continued to back the tactical mastery of head coach Seas Ramovic. Galaxy ended the first round of the season on a woeful nine-game winless streak in stark contrast to their two victories in the opening three matches of the season.