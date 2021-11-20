Frustrations continue for stuttering Orlando Pirates as they’re held by Golden Arrows

Durban – Orlando Pirates struggles continued as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw with Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont on Saturday afternoon. It was definitely Pirates who had more attacks in the first half but they failed to make it count. Kwame Peprah had his first shot within two minutes but saw it saved by Arrows goalkeeper Nkosigiphile Gumede.

A Pirates attack just before the tenth minute led to Fortune Makaringe shooting and hitting the post from just outside the box. A few minutes later, Deon Hotto forced a low save from Gumede as his drive was on target. Abel Mabaso was not having his way in defensive midfield for Pirates and picked up a yellow card in the 34th minute for a foul on Siboniso Conco. The 30-year-old will now be suspended for Pirates upcoming fixture against Stellenbosch next Wednesday. Pirates hit the woodwork for the second time in the first half in the 40th minute as Hotto poked his free-kick towards goal before striking the post.

In order to ignite some spark into their midfield, Pirates made a half-time change as they withdrew Mabaso and replaced him with Thabang Monare. Arrows are a side that are dangerous on the counter-attack and they spurned a good opportunity in the last 15 minutes of the game as Pule Mmodi used his pace to get into the Pirates area. Mmodi tried a cut-back to Lindokuhle Mtshali but the latter could not get his footing right. Pirates attempted to push men forward in the final stages of the game in order to try and get a much needed win but they were frustrated by the stubborn Durban-based sides’ defence.

Mtshali could have won it in the first minute of stoppage time as he found himself on the end of a breakaway. He could not get a clean strike on the ball which allowed Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane to easily get to the ball. The result continues a frustrating run of form for Pirates. The Sea Robbers have now won just one out of their last seven games and their sixth draw in 11 games. The Soweto giants once again dominated possession as they did against arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in their 2-1 defeat prior to the international break but were once again unable to convert their possession into goalscoring chances.