Future looks bleak for rudderless Chiefs dealing with Stuart Baxter hang-over

Johannesburg - There is no end to the Stuart Baxter hang-over after Lamontville Golden Arrows defeated rudderless Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 on Wednesday evening, as they suffered a third loss on the trot. Since the departure of coach Baxter, Chiefs have lost to Stellenbosch and Arrows. Prior to his sacking, Chiefs lost to SuperSport United who were without a head coach at the time.

Chiefs will be back in action on Saturday against Cape Town City, who have the best form in the Premiership after a run of five matches without defeat. Chiefs have the worst form in the DStv Premiership since no other team have lost three in a row in their most recent matches. In the opening 20 minutes Chiefs looked good after a Khama Billiat goal, but as the match wore on they flattered to deceive, especially when fatigue set in later in the second half. ALSO READ: Five-star Sundowns in a class of their own in the Premiership

Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane felt the team failed to maintain the early pressure and then faulted by playing backwards too often. "We got a goal, and we should have scored two," said Zwane. "Just after scoring we took the foot off the pedal a little bit and that was a worrying factor. "We started playing too many balls backwards. At half-time, we tried to rectify that and made them (the players) end up giving Arrows a goal they did not deserve.

"And that's how it happened when we were on the attack, and then (Kearyn Baccus) decided to play the ball backwards when I expected him to play it forward. It led to Siyabonga Ngezana playing the ball to Njabulo Ngcobo. He tried and then I don't know, but the pass was intercepted." "We gave Arrows hope that they can score the second goal." The post-match talk was all about the unsporting behaviour of defender Njabulo Ngcobo who was substituted late in the match. He stormed off past Zwane and fellow interim coach Dillon Sheppard and refused to shake their hands after each had reached out.

Chiefs' goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter sitting on the Chiefs bench saw what had happened and tugged Ngcobo on his jersey at shoulder height. There was a brief scuffle before the two parties took their seats. Zwane took pity on Ngcobo and felt he could be excused because he was upset at being substituted.

“I believe Njabulo was a bit upset with himself because he gave the ball away in the wrong areas and we were punished," said Zwane. " I don’t view it as other people may seem like it’s something that he did bad. “I was a player myself so maybe he was upset. I believe he feels he could have done better there.

"At half-time, we spoke about it and told him that he should release the ball early and not play the ball at the back. Try to play the ball forward so that we can attack. "Unfortunately, he decided to play the ball back or he was trying to play short, couldn’t see the danger, so we got punished. As a player, he will learn from that because that is football.

