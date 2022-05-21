Gallants and Sekhukhune end their Premiership season with a 2-2 draw

Johannesburg - Marumo Gallants and Sekhukhune United played to an eventful 2-2 draw in their final DStv Premiership match at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon. In what was the first talking point of the match, striker Prince Nxumalo found himself in the referee's bad books as early as the sixth minute, after he was shown a yellow card.

Story continues below Advertisement

The hosts pressed on in the opening stages of the encounter, earning themselves a free-kick in the ninth minute. Placed in a dangerous position, Gallants were unable to make the most of the opportunity. Also, the Sekhukhune goalkeeper denied Gallants another goal-scoring opportunity just moments later. After a feisty opening quarter of the match, both Gallants and Sekhukhune found themselves engaging in a much calmer approach with the 20th minute on the horizon. ALSO READ: Granwald Scott scores a late winner as Stellenbosch FC beat Cape Town City in ikapa derby

The home side kicked on after the half-hour mark and proved to be tricky customers in possession, penning Sekhukhune back in their half as the first 45 concluded. Sekhukhune got off to a flyer in the second half and broke the deadlock in the 46th minute courtesy of Chibuike Ohizu’s effort, as the club’s top scorer took his league tally to eight for the campaign. The home side replied eight minutes later after they were awarded a free kick in a promising position, as attacker Sibusiso Sibeko found the back of the net.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a dramatic turn of events, Gallants were awarded a penalty just after the hour mark and subsequently took the lead thanks to Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, who converted from the spot. With wind in their sails, Gallants continued to dominate on the ball, playing inside the Sekhukhune half for most of the encounter after taking the lead. With five minutes left on the clock, BabinaNoko fought back and equalised thanks to Nyiko Mobbie, who joined the goalscorer’s list.

Story continues below Advertisement