Gampani Lungu scores late equaliser as SuperSport United and Chippa United draw

Durban — SuperSport United needed a Gampani Lungu penalty in the 89th minute to rescue a point against Chippa United as the two sides drew 1-1 in a DStv Premiership encounter at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Tuesday evening. Lungu stepped up after substitute Jesse Donn was recklessly taken down in the box, the Zambian international kept his cool and slotted past the keeper to save the home side's blushes.

Story continues below Advertisment

Diminutive winger Azola Matrose gave Chippa the lead five minutes before half time with a smart strike on the edge of the box. The 19 year old received the ball out wide and beat Onismor Bhasera before firing a rocket that caught keeper Ronwen Williams off guard and put Chippa 1-0 up. Relegation threatened Chippa visited top eight chasing Matsatsantsa with both sides looking to bounce back from defeats in their previous matches.

Supersport coach, Kaitano Tembo has been forced to field a fairly inexperienced side for majority of the season. Possibly citing Immaturity and ill-discipline in the last game may have cost his side valuable away points, Tembo therefore took the chance to give Bangaly Soumahoro his debut in the heart of midfield in this encounter. Chippa made two changes to the team that suffered defeat last time out as youngster Janovane September got a rare start in midfield alongside Andile Mbenyane with Sizwe Mdlinzo and Sandile Mthethwa dropped to the bench.

Story continues below Advertisment

The opening 30 minutes was very slow and lethargic but both sides created decent chances to take the lead but just lacked that cutting edge in front of goal. Bienvenu Eva Ngah had the best chance of the first half after he gloriously picked out behind the Supersport defence. The Cameroon international ran onto a diagonal pass by Riaan Hanamub behind the home side's defence but a disappointing first touch allowed Luke Fleurs back in time to get a touch and Supersport regrouped.

Story continues below Advertisment

Tembo would've been fuming with his charges as a poor display in possession compounded by numerous lapses in concentration in defence meant his side went into the break a goal down. The introduction of Jesse Donn and Talent Mbatha in place of midfield duo Soumahare and Jamie Webber signaled a need for energy and enthusiasm as Matsatsantsa searched for a way back into the game. Chippa continued to plough away to try and preserve their lead as an opportunity to move up to 12th on the log with a victory remained on the cards.

Story continues below Advertisment