Gavin Hunt to travel to Manchester City, believes ’his principles’ led to Chippa United sacking

Durban - Gavin Hunt has spoken about his recent sacking by Chippa United, bluntly implying that it may have been due to his principles. The Chilli Boys sacked Hunt in December following their poor first half of the season. The four-times league winning coach is currently working for SuperSport, analysing Afcon games.

“Maybe I’m too honest. Maybe I talk too much and am too opinionated. Club bosses dislike honesty in coaches. I lost my coaching job because of that. I will never change my principles for anyone else. I will stick to what I believe in,” said Hunt. Hunt’s appointment by Chippa United came as a surprise to many prior to the start of the season. The Cape Town-born coach is one of the most decorated in PSL history while the Chilli Boys are known to be one of the harshest employers of football coaches in South Africa, changing tacticians several times in recent years. Hunt is set to travel to England and visit Manchester City after the Afcon. It currently remains to be seen what he will do next but he has said that he is open to new offers.

“I will check out the environment and see if there are opportunities. I got an invitation from a friend who works at the club. For now, I am enjoying my role as an analyst at SuperSport, but I am available to take on new job offers,” said Hunt. “In SA, it’s about who you know and not about your coaching experience and qualifications. I am ready for my next coaching challenge. I’ve had good jobs and believe that they will come again. I am still looking and nothing is available at the moment. I am willing to take on any job that comes my way.”

The 57-year-old Hunt started his coaching career in 1995 with Seven Stars. He has also led the likes of Hellenic, Black Leopards, Moroka Swallows, SuperSport United, Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs. Hunt is best remembered for his stint with SuperSport United where he led Matsatsantsa to three consecutive league titles between 2007-10. He did also lead the now defunct Bidvest Wits to the title in 2017 which was the last time Mamelodi Sundowns did not win the Premiership.