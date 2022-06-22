Getting to know Kaizer Chiefs’ new players

Durban — Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have shown their intent ahead of the new campaign by making a number of eye-catching signings, while releasing a lot of deadwood. Towards the end of last season, new coach Arthur Zwane spoke about how new players were needed to launch a challenge for the title, and in the last couple of days, they’ve certainly put their money where their mouth is by bringing in eight new players.

IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi takes a look at AmaKhosi’s new players, where they’ve been, and what they offer the Naturena club. Yusuf Mogoemat Maart Ironically enough, Yusuf Maart is an Orlando Pirates academy product. He was deemed not good enough for the Buccaneers first team and was let go after making just one appearance off the bench in 2019.

He has since been on the books of Cape Umoya on loan, and played his best football in the colours of Sekhukhune United. He enjoyed an excellent two years with Babina Noko and is capped at international level, playing eight times and scoring one goal for Bafana Bafana. Siyethemba Sithebe Siyathemba Sithebe arrives with great pedigree after making 132 appearances in the colours of AmaZulu FC.

The Newcastle born man will provide a great deal of versatility with his ability to play as a defensive and attacking midfielder, and has enjoyed success on the wings as well grabbing eight goals and nine assists in the DStv Premiership. Ashley Du Preez Speed, goals, and more speed is what Stellenbosch-born Ashley Du Preez has used to draw the attention of the country's biggest clubs.

The 24-year-old lit up the league last season with impressive performances, his most memorable coming against champions Mamelodi Sundowns. His haul of nine goals and three assists last season were a huge part of Stellenbosch's top four finish. Zitha Kwinika Zitha Kwinika's signing was dubbed 'the return of the prodigal son' for AmaKhosi after he was let go on a free transfer in 2019.

The 28 year old was one of the leading men for Stellies last season. His excellent reading of the game, aggression, and speed will provide solidity to a leaky Chiefs defence. Dillon Solomons Dillon Solomons is one of a few Swallows players that have made the move across town to Naturena after helping the Dube Birds survive relegation.

The 26 year old utility player can play both fullback and down the wing. While his speed is arguably his best attribute, the defender also provides good delivery into the box and is a penalty specialist. Lehlogonolo George Matlou Lehlogonolo Matlou may be a familiar name to anyone that followed the illustrious Bidvest Wits academy before it was dismantled.

The 23 year old had a brief stint in Portugal before returning to Swallows where he made 17 appearances last season. He was an integral figure for the Dube Birds in the promotion-relegation play-offs. Kamohelo Mahlatsi For a 23 year old, 'Nyaope' has certainly been around for a while now. Kamohelo Mahlatsi is a Supersport United academy graduate that went on to represent the likes of The University of Pretoria, Ubuntu Cape Town and Swallows.

Mahlatsi is a throwback to players like Chiefs legend Thabo Mooki and Scara Ngobese. His ability to dictate play, find and make the most difficult passes in the final third will make an important component for the likes of Khama Billiat and Du Preez upfront. Mduduzi Shabalala The 18 year old sensation has had a remarkable year. His 13 goals in the DStv Diski Challenge have earned the teenager a call-up to the first team.