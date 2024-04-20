Golden Arrows and Royal AM share the KZN derby points after draw

Golden Arrows and Royal AM earned a point each from a 1-all draw in their DStv Premiership KZN derby at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammanskraal on Saturday afternoon. In a low-key clash, Arrows were hoping to bag the three points to strengthen their bid to finish in the top eight, but after taking a 15th minute lead through an own goal by Zukile Mkhize, they were unable to hold on for the win.

The stats after the game say Royal AM were the better side, but in reality, very little seperated the two teams. For John Maduka’s Royal AM, a win would have all but ensured that they avoided relegation. However, with so few games left to play, and a healthy gap between themselves and the teams in peril, dropping to the second tier should not be something that keeps them up at night.