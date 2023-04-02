Golden Arrows and Sekhukhune in Top 8 contention after entertaining draw

Durban — Golden Arrows and Sekhukhune United could not be separated as they played out to a goalless stalemate at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday. The draw moves both sides up two places on the DStv premiership log as Babina Noko jumped to ninth while Arrows surged further away from the relegation zone.

The duo met in perfect weather conditions in Durban, looking to pip each other for a potential MTN8 position next season. The hosts set up in ultra-attacking fashion with a 4-2-3-1 formation allowing the inclusion of Pule Mmodi, Velemseni Ndwandwe, Saziso Magawana and Knox Mutizwa in the offensive structure. For the visitors, Brandon Truter employed a more conservative approach, with Daniel Cardoso, Edwin Gyimah and Tresor Tshibwabwa forming part of a back five with only Sibusio Vilakazi and Chibuike Ohizu leading the line.

The opening stanza saw the hosts dominate with 70% of the possession but it was the visitors that created the better of the chances and recorded more shots on target as well. The second stanza saw Arrows attempt to up the ante as they laid siege to the Sekhukhune goal. The best chance for Arrows came in the 55th minute through influential midfielder Ntsako Makhubela.

The diminutive Orlando Pirates loanee was expertly picked out by Ndwandwe on the edge of the box however his shot flew narrowly wide of Ali Sangare’s goal. Try as they might but the two sides could not be separated and settled for a point a piece. Abafana Bes’thende will have an opportunity to revive their Top 8 aspirations when they travel to a struggling Richard’s Bay outfit on Saturday while Sekhukhune faces another KwaZulu-Natal team when they host Maritzburg United on the same day.