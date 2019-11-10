DURBAN - Mamelodi Sundowns fluffed an opportunity to close the gap between themselves and the log leaders Kaizer Chiefs as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat in a five goal thriller at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont on Sunday.
The defending league champions fine themselves 10 points behind Chiefs. They are now three games without a victory and have a mountain to climb to catch Ernst Middendorp's mighty conquerors. It is still too early in the season but Amakhosi are playing with fluidity and winning games. The hunger from Amakhosi is evident while Sundowns are struggling for consistency. They've got the Fifa break to fix their problems and come back strong.
It was always going to be difficult for Sundowns away from home. Abafana Bes'thende boast an unbeaten record in their own territory. Once again they showed why they are difficult to beat at home.
Sundowns broke the deadlock in the critical stages of the game. Thapelo Morena profited from from an exquisite cross from Tebogo Langerman on the left and side just four minutes before the interval.
Morena finished with aplomb to beat Edmore Sibande between the sticks for Arrows. Arrows were caught flat footed at the back.