Golden Arrows edge Marumo Gallants in entertaining five-goal thriller

Durban — Golden Arrows edged Marumo Gallants 3-2 in an entertaining DStv Premiership encounter at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Wednesday evening. Abafana Besthende suffered a first-half setback as they conceded first but did enough to fight back and avoid a third successive defeat.

Celimpilo Ngema broke the deadlock from the penalty spot five minutes before half-time in what was an entertaining opening period. The 25-year-old attacking midfielder sent Arrows goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana the wrong way after Katlego Otladisa was brought down in the box. The early passages of the play saw Abafana Bes Thende return with purpose and they found the equaliser through Nqobeko Dlamini in the 53rd minute.

Dlamini did well to arrive late on the far post to connect with a well-delivered Knox Mutizwa free-kick, drawing the sides level and with everything to play for. Arrows’ joint top scorer this season Pule Mmodi got in on the action and put his side ahead with a well-taken finish on the hour mark. The versatile winger found himself on the edge of the box with room to operate and was delightfully found by Mutizwa again and he placed the ball past a flying Washington Arubi.

The Zimbabwean international Mutizwa found one of his own as he and Nduduzo Sibiya combined to punish woeful defending by the visitors in the 72nd minute. Gallants striker Ranga Chivaviro injected life into his side as he made it 3-2 from a corner with ten minutes left to play on the clock. Relegation strugglers Bahlabane Ba Bantwa concluded their trip to the kingdom of the Zulu looking to pick up at least three points to boost their chances of escaping the drop.

Gallants head coach Dan ‘Dan’ Malesela would’ve been pleased to see his side go about their business in the opening stanza as they applied pressure and played on the front foot warranting their opening goal. The second half saw Arrows take control of the game in an attempt to wrestle back the game and avoid a third successive defeat. Abafana Bes Thende moved up to ninth in the league, missing entering the top half on goal difference, while Gallants remained at the foot of the table.