Golden Arrows keep top eight hopes alive with eThekwini derby win over AmaZulu

Durban — Golden Arrows kept their top eight hopes alive following a 2-1 eThekwini derby win over AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. AmaZulu took the lead in the 39th minute through Siphesihle Maduna. Maduna took advantage of a defensive miscommunication between Arrows goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana and defender Thabani Zuke. Maduna pounced on the ball and slotted home calmly.

It did not take long for Abafana Bes’thende to fire back as AmaZulu’s lead only lasted for two minutes. Velemseni Ndwandwe brought his side back into the game with a neat finish after being teed in by Nduduzo Sibiya. Sibiya went on to add in a second for Arrows in the 82nd minute after calmly slotting home from the penalty spot. It was the 26-year-old who won the penalty himself after being fouled in the area. AmaZulu had two good free-kick opportunities in the first half but in both times, the normally reliable Luvuyo Memela ended up wasting the chances.

After a bit of counter-play on the stroke of halftime, Arrows had a chance to score a second and take the lead. Sbonelo Cele played in a cross before Siyabonga Khumalo ended up dragging his shot wide of the goal. After scoring, AmaZulu did not look like they would get a winner. They did not create many goal scoring opportunities and could be seen tracking back in numbers and defending when Arrows attacked. Maduna did get a good first touch on the ball and struck a shot just wide from outside the 18 yard area in the 55th minute. Just three minutes later, Thembela Sikhakhane wasted a golden opportunity to put Usuthu ahead. Philani Zulu found him with a cross that presented him with a free-header but he struck the effort wide.

Arrows defender Zuke made amends for an earlier costly miscommunication by making a vital defensive intervention to block a goal bound shot from AmaZulu substitute Tercious Malepe. The only thing which can now deny Arrows a top eight finish is if SuperSport United win their last game of the season against Orlando Pirates next week Monday. AmaZulu will now have to make a decision on who their next full-time coach will be. Since Brandon Truter ended up succeeding Benni McCarthy at the helm of the Durban based club on an interim basis in March, the performances of the club have improved. The loss against Arrows marks the first time that Truter has lost a game while in charge of Usuthu. Arrows will also have to soon make a decision on who their next full-time coach will be. They have been without a permanent coach since Lehlohonolo Seema was sacked in April.

