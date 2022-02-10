Golden Arrows’ registration of Simo Mbhele improper, rules PSL DC

Durban — Golden Arrows and Midfielder Simo Mbhele will await their respective sanctions after they were found by the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) Disciplinary Committee (DC) to be guilty of inappropriately acquiring the registration of the player upon his return from Portugal. Mbhele has featured for Abafana Bes'thende eight times (six in the league and two in the MTN8) this season. However he was later discovered to have not received his international clearance from his previous club 1º Dezembro.

The Portuguese fourth tier club's failure to do so therefore deems his registration at Arrows improper. PSL Prosecutor, Zola Majavu has shed light and communicated the DC's judgement on the matter. “With regards to the allegations of dishonesty in pertaining to how Simo Mbhele’s registration was procured, the PSL DC has found Golden Arrows and Simo Mbhele not guilty.”

“However, the DC deemed the actual registration of Mbhele to be improper and therefore both Golden Arrows and Simo Mbhele were found guilty and will be sanctioned appropriately on the 15th of February,“ he explained. The case of Mbhele has been likened to that of former Ajax Cape Town striker, Tendai Ndoro. Mbhele's involvement in all of those games league games could result in Arrows being docked the nine points they were able to collect in those matches. The Durban based club currently hold 10th position with 21 points. A nine points deficit would relegate them to 16th position and pit them firmly in the relegation battle.