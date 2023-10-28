Golden Arrows shoot down Kaizer Chiefs in Cavin Johnson’s first game in charge of Soweto giants

The win elevated Abafana Bes'thende to the second spot on the league standings — four points behind leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns who have a game in hand. Arrows will now lock horns with AmaZulu FC in the Carling Knockout on November 4.

Golden Arrows claimed a 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday afternoon's DStv Premiership match at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Chiefs, on the other hand, remained eighth on the league standings as coach Cavin Johnson started his tenure as interim coach with a loss. Amakhosi will now go head-to-head with Cape Town Spurs in a league game on November 8.

Amakhosi started well as they dominated possession. However, the visitors conceded in the 20th minute as goalkeeper Brandon Petersen gave away possession and Knox Mutizwa pounced and netted to hand Arrows a 1-0 lead.

However, Chiefs fought back which saw Sifiso Hlanti grab a controversial goal in the 23rd minute. The experienced left-back headed home Edson Castillo's free-kick from an offside position and the score was 1-1 at halftime.