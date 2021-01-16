Golden Arrows shoot down TTM with record goal

DURBAN - Golden Arrows continued their good form in the DSTV Premiership this season by recording a 1-0 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Velemseni Ndwandwe, playing in his 50th game for Arrows, notched up his fourth DSTV Premiership goal of the season in the 19th minute, which ended up being the difference between the two teams. Arrows play has been pleasing on the eye this season, and they have often punished opposition teams on the counter. They had a good opportunity to double their lead just three minutes later after Mlungwana’s distributed ball reached the path of Knox Mutizwa, but TTM keeper Brighton Mhlongo did well to deny the Zimbabwean. ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns stay top after SuperSport United stalemate Despite not having a big budget to work with prior to the start of the season, Mandla Ncikazi has shown tactical prowess at the helm of Arrows this season and there is little doubt that the 51-year-old will attract interest from other teams if he can continue to impress as Arrows mentor.

Arrows started exerting their authority in the game early on. The only thing which TTM could have been proud of in the first half was the fact that they had 50% ball possession, albeit whilst failing to threaten Arrows keeper Sifiso Mlungwana.

TTM was dealt a further blow in the 30th minute as Joseph Malongoane was rightfully given his matching orders by referee Luxolo Badi following a badly timed challenge on Pule Mmodi. The challenge was not pleasing on the eye and Mmodi can count himself fortunate that he was not badly injured.

10 - @goldenarrowsfc1 are the only club to have scored in every #DSTVPrem game this season. It's the first time in their PSL history they've found the net in all 10 season-opening league games and it equals their best ever scoring run (10 games in 2010/11). Clinical. pic.twitter.com/135Qcc3hEr — OptaJabu (@OptaJabu) January 16, 2021

What was noticeable is that TTM anchorman Thabo Rakhale was dropping deeper in the field than he usually does which indicated that the away side was struggling to implement their strategies.

Following the red-card, TTM switched to a 4-4-1 formation.

Arrows continued to attack in the second half as Ndwandwe and Lindokuhle Mtshali pushed forward. Divine Lunga managed to play a ball in the path of Mutizwa whose shot was not powerful enough to beat TTM goalie Mhlongo.

Despite being on the back foot for much of the game, TTM impressively come to life in the final minutes of the game and Arrows were lucky to have not conceded.

A thunderous free-kick on the stroke of 90 minutes from Brandon Theron struck the post before midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo also struck the post with a follow-up effort. TTM fans must have thought that their side was cursed at that point because it is rare that a side strikes the post twice within the space of a minute.

The result leaves Arrows in fourth place in the standings with 18 points from 10 games. They will next face off against Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Meanwhile, the result left TTM in 13th place on the standings, having still only won one league game this season.

The Limpopo based side will next face off against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday. The pressure will be mounting on coach Joel Masutha.

