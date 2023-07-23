Golden Arrows sign Bradley Cross from relegated Maritzburg United

Durban club Golden Arrows have secured the services of former Maritzburg United defender Bradley Cross, along with five other players ahead of the 2023/24 season. The 22-year-old utility man joins Abafana Bes’Thende following the Team of Choice’s relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Cross, who was also on the books of England’s Newcastle United before his return to South Africa ahead of the 2022/23 season, spent four years in Europe and was assessed by SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs before joining the Team of Choice. The Durban-based outfit also bolstered their offensive line with acquisitions of winger Tebogo Motloung from Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and striker Lungelo Nguse from the University of Pretoria (TUKS). The midfield duo of Olwethu Ncube and Angelo Van Rooyen from Hungry Lions completed the list as Arrows made huge steps towards bettering their ninth-place finish from last season.

Abafana Bes’thende finished the highest out of the five KZN-based clubs last season as they narrowly missed out on a top-eight finish on the final day. The end of the campaign signalled the return of Divine Lunga and Neverdie Makhubela to their parent clubs Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates respectively. The club also have to make do without the services of mercurial winger Pule Mmodi who recently secured his move to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

Now led by the co-coaching duo of Mabhuti Khenyeza and Vusumuzi ‘VV’ Vilakazi, Abafana Besthende have been very steady in their transfer dealings. Arrows have seemingly, as they've always done, looked to unearth untapped potential ahead of what is expected to be a challenging season. @ScribeSmiso