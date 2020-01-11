Gordinho no longer a Glamour Boy









Kaizer Chiefs have deemed Lorenzo Gordinho surplus to requirements. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix Kaizer Chiefs have deemed Lorenzo Gordinho surplus to requirements. The lanky defender has struggled for game time at Naturena and is on his way out of the club. His agent, Mike Makaab of Pro Sports International, confirmed to Independent Media that Gordinho is set to exit Chiefs. “Chiefs have indicated that Gordinho is not part of their plans. I would like to thank Chiefs for their honesty. They didn’t lie to us, they were straight and we’ve accepted that,” Makaab elaborated. Gordinho burst onto the scene in 2013 under the tutelage of Stuart Baxter at Amakhosi. His career commenced on a high. Chiefs fans went as far as comparing him to the legendary Neil Tovey. But with Eric Mathoho back to his best and striking a formidable partnership with Daniel Cardoso at the heart of defence, Gordinho has fallen down the pecking order. He has been linked with Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits.

“Yes we are talking to Bidvest Wits and Bloemfontein Celtic. In terms of Wits, we are speaking about a permanent deal but Celtic want him on loan. At this stage, we haven’t agreed on anything, we are still in negotiations,” Makaab added.

Gordinho was promoted to the Chiefs first team back in 2013. He has three caps for Bafana Bafana. In 2017, he was loaned to Celtic where he excelled before he was recalled to Naturena. He has featured in five games for the Glamour Boys this new season.

“We are now looking at possibilities for Gordinho because all he wants is to play but we need to make sure that he is at a good place,” Makaab stated.

Chiefs are currently on a roll.. They are firm favourites to win the league. The Glamour Boys are six points clear at the summit of the table. They have 38 points after 16 rounds of Absa Premiership matches.

The central pairing of Mathoho and Cardoso has been immense for Amakhosi. They boast one of the best defences in the league.

That’ is why it has been difficult for Gordinho to break through into the starting line-up. In the absence of the duo of Mathoho and Cardoso at the heart of defence, coach Ernst Middendorp has preferred Lucky Ngezana or Njabulo Blom.

The Buccaneers are said to be also interested in the services of Gordinho. Pirates have struggled at the back this season. The club chairman, Irvin Khoza, indicated in an interview with Independent Media that they are looking to beef up their defence to try and solve their defensive frailties.

The Sea Robbers are too vulnerable at the back for a club looking to win championships. They need stability. But Makaab denied any interest from the Sea Robbers in Gordinho. As it stands it is a two-horse race between Wits and Celtic for the signature of Gordinho.

