His agent, Mike Makaab of Pro Sports International, confirmed to Independent Media that Gordinho is set to exit Chiefs.
“Chiefs have indicated that Gordinho is not part of their plans. I would like to thank Chiefs for their honesty. They didn’t lie to us, they were straight and we’ve accepted that,” Makaab elaborated.
Gordinho burst onto the scene in 2013 under the tutelage of Stuart Baxter at Amakhosi. His career commenced on a high. Chiefs fans went as far as comparing him to the legendary Neil Tovey.
But with Eric Mathoho back to his best and striking a formidable partnership with Daniel Cardoso at the heart of defence, Gordinho has fallen down the pecking order. He has been linked with Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits.