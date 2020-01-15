Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender, Lorenzo Gordinho snubbed Bloemfontein Celtic and chose to join Bidvest Wits after parting ways with Amakhosi because he wanted to remain in Johannesburg.
His agent, Mike Makaab of Pro Sports international revealed why Gordinho chose Wits over Celtic. Gordinho penned a two and half year deal with the Clever Boys.
"His family is based in Johannesburg and that's why he wanted to remain in Johannesburg. Celtic were keen on a loan deal and it wasn't an easy decision for Lorenzo. Remember, he had happy times during his spell with Bloemfontein Celtic and Max Tshabalala (the club's chairman) wanted to have him back," Makaab elaborated in an exclusive interview with Independent Media.
Gordinho struggled for game time at Amakhosi after returning from his loan spell at Celtic last season. Ernst Middendorp preferred Eric Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso at the heart of defence for the Glamour Boys. When one of the duo was injured or suspended, he played Siyabonga Ngezana or Yagan Sasman.
He only featured in five outings this season and Chiefs indicated that he was not in their future plans.