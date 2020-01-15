Gordinho snubs Bloemfontein Celtic to join Bidvest Wits









Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender, Lorenzo Gordinho snubbed Bloemfontein Celtic and chose to join Bidvest Wits after parting ways with Amakhosi because he wanted to remain in Johannesburg. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender, Lorenzo Gordinho snubbed Bloemfontein Celtic and chose to join Bidvest Wits after parting ways with Amakhosi because he wanted to remain in Johannesburg. His agent, Mike Makaab of Pro Sports international revealed why Gordinho chose Wits over Celtic. Gordinho penned a two and half year deal with the Clever Boys. "His family is based in Johannesburg and that's why he wanted to remain in Johannesburg. Celtic were keen on a loan deal and it wasn't an easy decision for Lorenzo. Remember, he had happy times during his spell with Bloemfontein Celtic and Max Tshabalala (the club's chairman) wanted to have him back," Makaab elaborated in an exclusive interview with Independent Media. Gordinho struggled for game time at Amakhosi after returning from his loan spell at Celtic last season. Ernst Middendorp preferred Eric Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso at the heart of defence for the Glamour Boys. When one of the duo was injured or suspended, he played Siyabonga Ngezana or Yagan Sasman. He only featured in five outings this season and Chiefs indicated that he was not in their future plans.

Wits immediately engaged with his representatives to try and strike the deal but it wasn't easy as they were facing competition from Celtic.

"We spoke at length with Celtic and Wits were keen on a permanent deal. They then realised that there was no chance that they can get him on a permanent deal. Lorenzo was keen to join Wits which made it easy. The two clubs engaged and agreed on an early release and the deal was sealed," he added.

Gordinho rose in to prominence in 2013 under tutelage of Stuart Baxter. He inspired Chiefs to three titles forming a formidable partnership with Mathoho and Tefu Mashamiate. Amakhosi lifted an Absa Premiership, MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup with that combination. His meteoric rise earned him three Bafana Bafana appearances. He also went on trails with Fulham (England) and Aalborg (Denmark) abroad.

"Lorenzo is a very talented defender. He is in his mid-20's. He is still very young. He will be a huge part of Wits' future plans. Lorenzo is the future for Wits," Makaab elaborated.

Gordinho will be competing against the likes of Thulani Hlatshwayo and Buhle Mkhwanazi for a starting berth at Wits.

"He is well aware of the competition at the club. I have huge respect to Thulani Hlatshwayo and Buhle Mkhwanazi. They have been very consistent in their game but Lorenzo will put pressure on them. He is around and they will know that. He is up fo the fight." Maakab articulated.

Wits have also acquired the services of Eva Nga from Mozambique outfit, Costa do Sol. The 26-year-old was the top goalscorer in Mozambique. Meanwhile, Chiefs also terminated the contract of John Koeti while they announced the signing of Anthony Akumu from Zesco United of Zambia.





IOL Sport