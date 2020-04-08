Grateful Mahlasela keen to repay Chiefs

DURBAN – Kabelo Mahlasela has a burning desire to repay Kaizer Chiefs for the faith they have shown him during his hard times. Mahlasela is currently on loan at Polokwane City where he is looking to revive his career. He joined Amakhosi two seasons ago expecting to raise his profile with great performances, but injuries have hampered his progress. As a result, the 29-year-old has yet to live up to his billing at the Glamour Boys. But Mahlasela feels he owes Amakhosi some eye-catching performances. The midfielder has immense talent and is optimistic of fulfilling his potential in the famous gold and black of Chiefs.

“I’m glad that the support structure I got from Chiefs was the best. They did everything for me. I’ll never be thankful enough for what the club did for me. They gave me everything I needed. They were there for me when I was injured and even when I recovered.

I’ll forever be grateful for that and the support they’ve shown me. Actually, they made me to come back quicker because of the support they offered me,” Mahlasela said.

Mahlasela is slowly but surely getting back to his best at Polokwane.

“Their support gave me strength. They showed me that I’m important to them. They showed me that I’m part of the team. It was a very difficult time but I’m happy I’ve recovered and I can be able to play football again and do what I love,” Mahlasela said.

Kabelo Mahlasela is optimistic of fulfilling his potential in the famous gold and black of Chiefs. Photo: BackpagePix

Mahlasela is hoping to return to Chiefs next season.

“One day, I would love to repay Chiefs for the faith they have shown in me. Actually, I would love to do that at any given day. Because of the confidence they showed in me, it is my desire to pay them back.

They showed that they love me,” Mahlasela said.

The Mercury

