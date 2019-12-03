Gumede joined Usuthu last season under the regime of Cavin Johnson but he has failed to live up to expectations.
The Slovakian coach has confirmed that Gumede doesn’t form part of his plans going forward.
“Tshepo, well, he is not in our plans. That is the simple answer and he knows about that,” Vukusic explained after their goalless draw with Maritzburg United at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi at the weekend.
Gumede has featured in seven league matches in the new season and Usuthu have failed win any of them. They only kept one clean sheet in those games while conceding 10 goals. Usuthu lost five games (3-0 to Bidvest Wits, 1-0 to Polokwane City, 2-1 to Highlands Park, 2-0 to Kaizer Chiefs and 1-0 to SuperSport United), and registered two draws (0-0 against Orlando Pirates and 1-1 against Lamontville Golden Arrows). Usuthu’s three wins this season came without the services of Gumede.