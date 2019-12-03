Gumede set to leave AmaZulu









Tshepho Gumede joined Usuthu last season under the regime of Cavin Johnson but he has failed to live up to expectations. Photo: Gerahrd Duraan/BackpagePix Amazulu are set to offload former Orlando Pirates defender Tshepo Gumede, who has hardly featured for Usuthu under new coach Jozef Vukusic. Gumede joined Usuthu last season under the regime of Cavin Johnson but he has failed to live up to expectations. The Slovakian coach has confirmed that Gumede doesn’t form part of his plans going forward. “Tshepo, well, he is not in our plans. That is the simple answer and he knows about that,” Vukusic explained after their goalless draw with Maritzburg United at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi at the weekend. Gumede has featured in seven league matches in the new season and Usuthu have failed win any of them. They only kept one clean sheet in those games while conceding 10 goals. Usuthu lost five games (3-0 to Bidvest Wits, 1-0 to Polokwane City, 2-1 to Highlands Park, 2-0 to Kaizer Chiefs and 1-0 to SuperSport United), and registered two draws (0-0 against Orlando Pirates and 1-1 against Lamontville Golden Arrows). Usuthu’s three wins this season came without the services of Gumede.

The 28-year-old is still training with Usuthu even though he is set to part ways with the club that has already found a replacement in former Kaizer Chiefs defender Mario Booysen.

Gumede has missed the last seven games for Usuthu in the league. But even without Gumede, Usuthu have struggled for consistency.

“I’m not good at mathematics. We want to collect points. I won’t say the number of points that we wish to collect. I’m confident that if we play like we’ve been playing in the past two games and with a little bit more quality in the final third, we will do it. All I can promise is that we will fight,” Vukusic explained.

Usuthu are second from the bottom of the log - one point ahead of Chippa United.

In their last two games of the year, they will travel to Limpopo to face Black Leopards and the Free State to take on Bloemfontein Celtic. Usuthu are winless in their last three games in the league.





The Mercury

