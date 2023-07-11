‘He is very important to us’ - Kaizer Chiefs concerned about ‘missing’ Khama Billiat’s whereabouts

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are currently engulfed in widespread anxiety as ex-player Khama Billiat has gone ‘missing’. The Naturena-based club recently offered an update on the contract negotiations between them and the former Zimbabwean international, stating that they had placed an offer on his table and were awaiting his response.

The 32-year-old striker is currently a free agent, with his last deal having expired on the June 30. However, Billiat is said to have been last spotted at training at the club’s base on the June 29 and has since not answered any of the calls made or messages sent to him by the club. Speaking on Radio2000 on Monday, the club’s communications manager, Vina Maphosa revealed that although the player has not been to training since his contract expired, Chiefs have now begun to worry about his disappearance.

“This is a very technical situation. We can't say he's gone AWOL but on humanitarian grounds, we are concerned,” Maphosa said. “Khama is a marquee player and still very important to us, that's why we offered him a new contract. Last time we heard from him, he said he called in sick.” The former Mamelodi Sundowns man is said to be one of the highest earners in the DStv premiership.

There has been great speculation surrounding the two parties’ negotiations for a new contract with reports indicating that the club had decided to offer Billiat a reduced salary deal. The Harare born forward is said to have not been happy with the conditions offered to him, but Maphosa was reluctant to reveal the contents of the new offer. He also stated that the club would appreciate any form of communication from the star man as they harbour hopes of keeping him around. “At the moment we can't say if the new offer is improved or not.We have to respect the other side. What we are just seeking is clarity from Khama if he accepts or not.We know his contract has come to an end and he's not our player. But he needs to respond, so we can move forward,” said Maphosa.

He further added: “It's correct to say Khama is out of contract and is not expected to be in camp. But we need to know from him what he decides. We have started pre-season now and need to plan for the future. Our stance is clear, we want him to stay. But he's not our player now." @SmisoMsomi