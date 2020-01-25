It’s been an astonishing six and a half years since Usuthu brought down the Sea Robbers in their own backyard, having won 1-0 in August 2013 in Soweto.
However, since then, Pirates have flipped the script, winning three matches, while the two teams further played draws in five more meetings.
Sure, that might be in the previous decade, but the fact that the two teams’ performances have been in stark contrast in the new decade should be a source of concern for Usuthu making the 600km trip from Durban to Soweto.
Coached by Jozef Vukusic, AmaZulu are bottom of the Premiership standings with 17 points this season - their only positive result this year being the 2-2 draw with Cape Town City, while they’ve lost to Sundowns, SuperSport and Maritzburg United.