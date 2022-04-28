Here’s how Mamelodi Sundowns won another league title

Durban - Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned champions on Wednesday evening after grabbing the required point against Cape Town City, that's five league titles in the last five years now. The Brazilians have a stronghold on the local game and they have the trophies to show for it. Their recent capture of yet another league medal means now Masandawana have 12 Premier Soccer League(PSL) titles to their name, that's more than Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Supersport United have combined.

IOL Sports' Smiso Msomi looks at how Mamelodi Sundowns were able to win the 2021/2022 DStv Premiership. Peter Shalulile Just when we thought he couldn't have a better season than his Footballer of the Year winning campaign of last year, The "Namibian express" has broken his best individual returns in terms of goal involvements in a single season.

The 28-year-old has been involved in all 26 league matches for his club this year, an undroppable and unstoppable goal machine that continues to lead the rampant nature of the club's rise to the top of South African football folklore. He is once more in the conversation for Footballer of the Season alongside teammate Andile Jali but his 21 goals and five assists, numbers he could still improve on, might just see him scoop the coveted award. The Stingiest defence around

The Pretoria based club began the season by going on an unprecedented ten-game run without conceding a goal. An excellent model of what was to follow throughout the season. The Brazilians have conceded just 14 goals this but that run of shut-outs at the beginning of the season catapulted them to clear favourites to claim the title once more. All four of the team's goalkeepers have contributed to the club's low concession rate and their ability to swap out individuals in that back five but still keep the same mentality and form was key.

Only two league losses this season. The club's assistant coach, Rulani Mokwena recently quoted Liverpool Head Coach, Jurgen Klopp and said " if you want to succeed in football, lose the right match." Sundowns have certainly worked around that model, the champions have lost just two games this season. Both defeats have come away at Kwazulu Natal based clubs in Amazulu and Maritzburg United but both victories came at a period when Sundowns had at least a ten point gap on the chasing pack.

Depth A lot is made of the buying power of Sundowns in the transfer market but little is acknowledged about the work put in behind the scenes to find the right balance to form a successful squad. Head Coach Manqoba Mngqithi once explained how they separate the league into three different ten game campaigns and how different players knew which campaign they would have to contribute in, keeping the freshness and quality until the final game of the season.

