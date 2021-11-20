High flying Sekhukhune claim win over Royal AM

Durban – Edwin Gyimah’s sole goal made the difference as Sekhukhune United claimed a 1-0 home win over Royal AM at the Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon. The Ghana international’s goal came in the second half. The ball found itself towards him in the 55th minute and he produced a compared finish after being alert to the ball, putting his team ahead.

Apart from the goal, the game was a very physical encounter with neither team having an abundance of opportunities to score as the ball was mainly confined to midfield. It was however Sekhukhune who dominated possession from start to finish and who perhaps deserved the three points more than their opponents. Latshene Phalane had the first decent opportunity for Royal AM after 30 minutes, forcing an alert save from Toaster Nsabata.

Early in the second half, Phalane whipped in an inviting free-kick but Levy Mashiane just could not get a touch on it which could have seen the ball move towards goal. Sekhukhune can take credit from the fact that they were defensively alert throughout the game and did well to neutralize the threat of Royal AM’s main attacker Victor Letsoalo. Letsoalo did try a curling shot in the 87th minute which sailed just wide but Nsabata probably would have had it covered.

The result leaves high-flying Sekhukhune in third place. The newly promoted side have impressively won four out of their last five league games which will give them some confidence ahead of their clash against Sundowns next Saturday. Meanwhile, Royal AM will next host Stellenbosch FC at the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday afternoon. @eshlinv