JOHANNESBURG – Highlands Park will be hoping to make their maiden domestic cup final when they clash with Polokwane City in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-final at home this evening (7:30pm). With the two teams having played to a goalless draw in the first leg in Polokwane, the advantage is with City as all they need is a score draw to advance on away goals.

However, Makhulong Stadium is not an easy place to visit.

The Lions of the North will need their marksman to bring their scoring boots if they are play in a first domestic final.

Striker Tendai Ndoro, who’ll lead the attack this evening, has been an integral figure of the team this season.

He says he’s settled in well at the club because of the love that he’s received following the saga that saw Ajax Cape Town relegated to the National First Division after they were docked points, three seasons ago.

“I feel like I am home because I can feel the love and appreciation, things that I think are the most important in football,” he said.

And he believes that his side has what it takes to make it past Polokwane tonight.

