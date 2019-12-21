JOHANNESBURG – Highlands Park moved up two places on the PSL Absa Premiership log after defeating Golden Arrows at the Makhulong Stadium, Tembisa, on Saturday afternoon.
A goal in each half was enough to claim three match points and Highlands moved up from seventh place to fifth on the latest standings. The result saw Arrows swop places with Highlands and they dropped from fifth to seventh place.
After a subdued start, the match came alive when Arrows set off on a fifth-minute sortie which the Highlands defence checked by clearing the ball away for the first corner in the match.
Arrows' Seth Parusnath reeled in an excellent corner to the far post where Divine Lunga rose above the defence to head the ball goalwards. However, Highlands keeper Marlon Heugh was alert to the threat and punched the ball clear.
In a matter of seconds, Highlands staged a telling counter-attack which took play to the opposite end of the field. Arrows averted danger by conceding a corner which provided Highlands with a platform to open the scoring. Lindokuhle Mbatha's corner was well met by Ryan Rae who slipped the ball into the Arrows' nets (1-0).