Hotshot Monnapule Saleng scores hat-trick as Orlando Pirates hammer Swallows in Soweto derby

Johannesburg — Another day, another Monnapule Saleng show! The Orlando Pirates talisman produced yet another Man of the Match performance with a hat-trick and an assist as his side hammered Swallows 4-1 in the original Soweto derby on Friday night.

For Saleng, this was another testament why he should be considered for the coveted Footballer of the Season award as he single handedly continued to be the difference for his side. Pirates will feel lucky to have Saleng in their midst as their top-two aspirations were back on track after losing 1-0 to arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs last weekend. The Bucs now trail the second-placed SuperSport United by two points, while the latter and Chiefs who are also chasing for the No 2 spot still have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the pressure to avoid the drop mounted for Swallows who are just six points away from basement dwellers Marumo Gallants who have a game in hand. Coming at the back of that loss to their other arch-rivals, Pirates knew that they needed to return to winning ways tonight and keep their top two aspirations alive. And boy, they hit the top gear from the outset as they found the early lead from Saleng who slotted him with a cheeky backheel after a great build-play from Pirates.

So not worried about conceding first after missing suspended duo Nkosinathi Sibisi and Innocent Maela, at the back, Pirates were expected to play with comfort going forward. They duly stuck to those expectations with Thembinkosi Lorch the catalyst in their build up play going forward as they exploited the pockets. Despite being dominant in their start, Pirates failed to penetrate Swallows’ defence which kept their shape only for their midfielders to lose the ball going forward.

It was a frustrating act that saw coach Ernst Middendorp clasp his hands over his head especially after Pentjie Zulu’s poor lobbed clearance nearly resulted in a Saleng double. That wasn’t to be, though, as the recently crowned North West Sports Personality of the Year put his side-footed effort wide off the target. Pirates led 1-0 at the break. But the form that Saleng is in doesn’t allow him to sulk and moan around after a missed opportunity because another one will come. Or better yet he’ll create it.

And Saleng pulled off the latter in his second contribution, rounding off Swallows' defence, after a loose ball, before setting up Terrence who tapped home after a scramble in the box. Saleng’s threat destabilised Swallows’ defence which caught between closing him down or his teammates. And that proved to be catastrophic as Pirates scored via a counter-attack. Lorch raced his way into the Swallows’ final third before unleashing a diagonal long ball that found Kabelo Dlamini on the other side.

Dlamini didn’t waste time, placing a cut-back for the onrushing Saleng who hit a hard and low shot that came off Vusi Sibiya before beating Thakasani Mbanjwa in goals. Swallows put up a fight in the closing stages, though, as they were duly rewarded for their effort as Mthokozisi Shwabule beat Sipho Chaine at his near post. Saleng wasn’t done with the onslaught, though, as he scored his third goal of the night in stoppage time to crown a perfect homecoming that probably set him apart from the rest in the league.