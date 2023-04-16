How Steve Barker got Stellenbosch FC to rally and beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup

Cape Town - Stellenbosch FC caused a major shock by dumping defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns out of the Nedbank Cup competition with a come-from-behind 2-1 win in their quarterfinal clash at Athlone Stadium on Saturday evening. Technically Sundowns were rendered scoreless yet again and the eventual 2-1 scoreline does not reflect the own goal by Stellenbosch who ended up scoring all three goals in the entertaining match.

Stellenbosch coach Steven Barker sent out a youthful side including a debut for 19-year-old Kyle Jurgens. In the absence of three key players because of suspensions and injury, Stellenbosch worked their socks off all afternoon and in the end, they earned a deserved victory. After the side suffered a first-half own-goal setback, Barker rallied the troops during the halftime pep talk. "I told the players if you want to beat teams like Sundowns or you want to win tournaments, we need everyone to stand up and be counted," said an emotional Barker.

𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐍!



Stellenbosch find an equaliser through Iqraam Rayners, who capitalises on a bad back pass.#NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/gmlh3WL4Rr — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 15, 2023 "We need everyone to be leaders, fight for the badge, for the club, for the supporters, for Oshwin (the last Andries), for the families and their loved ones. "And every single one of them out there was for me the 'Man of the Match'. "I mean, the effort the guys put in the structure for the defensive work, the covering, the pressing, creating opportunities. I think no one can deny this victory."

❌ TS Galaxy (DStv Prem)

❌ SuperSport United (DStv Prem)

❌ Orlando Pirates (MTN8)

❌ Stellenbosch FC (#NedbankCup)



Sundowns lose only for the fourth time this season in all competitions 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eD5S6EcnMT — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 15, 2023 This spirited performance by Stellenbosch made a mockery of Rhulani Mokwena's comments at the pre-match press conference. Mokwena did not take kindly to the criticism that his side had been firing blanks in recent Premiership games. Mokwena posed a question to the media: “If the criticism is three consecutive draws and having scored only one goal in the last three games. So, my question is: who’s scored more goals and won more games than us this season?" Sundowns' spectacular fall from grace continued when their hopes of a season-ending treble came crashing down following this Nedbank Cup defeat at Athlone Stadium.