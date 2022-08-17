Hugo Marques signs for Angolan side Petro de Luanda two days after leaving City

The 36-year-old Marques joined City last season as an emergency replacement for Darren Keet, who suffered an injury, and became the club’s No 1.

Durban — Goalkeeper Hugo Marques, who recently left Cape Town City, has been announced as Angolan side Petro de Luanda's latest signing.

The Angolan international played a key role in the Citizens achieving their highest-ever DStv Premiership finish, ending up as the closest challengers to eventual champions Mamelodi Sundowns, and qualified for the CAF Champions League.

Marques' departure, citing 'family reasons', came as a huge surprise considering his achievements with the Cape Town-based club. However, it comes as an even bigger surprise that he has ended up on the books of Petro.

“Goalkeeper Hugo Marques is the latest face of Petro de Luanda to reinforce Alexandre Santos’ options,” the club’s official social media account posted.