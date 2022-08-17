Hugo Marques signs for Angolan side Petro de Luanda two days after leaving City

Durban — Goalkeeper Hugo Marques, who recently left Cape Town City, has been announced as Angolan side Petro de Luanda's latest signing.
The 36-year-old Marques joined City last season as an emergency replacement for Darren Keet, who suffered an injury, and became the club’s No 1.
The Angolan international played a key role in the Citizens achieving their highest-ever DStv Premiership finish, ending up as the closest challengers to eventual champions Mamelodi Sundowns, and qualified for the CAF Champions League.
Marques' departure, citing 'family reasons', came as a huge surprise considering his achievements with the Cape Town-based club. However, it comes as an even bigger surprise that he has ended up on the books of Petro.
“Goalkeeper Hugo Marques is the latest face of Petro de Luanda to reinforce Alexandre Santos’ options,” the club’s official social media account posted.
Pressure mounting on Kaizer Chiefs ahead of clash with Richards Bay
‘Rich Boyz’ get ready for ‘Glamour Boys’
We like the pressure - Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler
WATCH: Gautrain, taxi and a bus … Zaahier Adams' Super Saturday between Loftus and Ellis Park
Keet can potentially revive career at Cape Town City
Cape Town City and Maritzburg United share the points in DStv Premiership stalemate
“The Angolan international signs for Petro de Luanda a contract valid for one season and another optional.
“Hugo Marques has represented Cape Town City for the last season and a half, While serving Cape Town City, Hugo has played 34 games, having been voted the best goalkeeper in the Premier Soccer League of the 2021/22 season. Welcome, Hugo Marques."
Petro were responsible for dumping Sundowns out of the CAF Champions League at the quarter-final stage last season. Marques and City might cross paths in the Champions League if his former club are able to make it through the preliminary stages of the competition.
IOL Sport